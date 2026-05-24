Bond Market Pressures Trump Amidst Iran Tensions

The Trump administration is reportedly facing increasing pressure from the US bond market, which is challenging President Donald Trump’s resolve on Iran. Rising US Treasury yields have sparked significant anxiety within the White House, particularly regarding escalating petrol prices. Higher yields directly translate to elevated borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, while climbing oil prices fuel inflation expectations, creating a complex economic environment ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The persistent difficulty in securing a peace deal in the three-month-old US-Iran conflict has been a primary driver for US Treasury investors, pushing benchmark 10-year note yields above 4.5%. While President Trump recently spoke of progress in talks, he also stated there was “no rush” for a deal, dampening immediate breakthrough hopes. Experts note that markets respond significantly to such comments. This bond market dynamic is occurring as Federal Reserve officials consider raising interest rates to combat inflation, contrasting with Trump’s calls for cuts, and some Republicans express concern over pre-election spending.

Rising Treasury yields directly impact borrowing costs across the economy, affecting mortgages, credit cards, and business loans, posing potential financial stability risks. John Kerschner of Janus Henderson highlighted “affordability” as a key concern in Washington due to its resonance with households. Despite these pressures, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the White House maintain that the elevated yields, linked to the Iran war energy shock, will be temporary. White House spokesman Kush Desai affirmed the administration’s focus on long-term economic growth, viewing current market disruptions as short-lived, expected outcomes of “Operation Epic Fury.” The bond market’s historical power to shape policy and pressure leaders remains evident.