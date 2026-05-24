US Regulators Approve Major Bank Unwind Plans

A pair of prominent U.S. banking regulators have granted their approval to plans submitted by the nation’s largest financial institutions, detailing how they could be safely unwound in the challenging event of bankruptcy. The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) jointly announced that they found no shortcomings in the crucial “living wills” prepared by the nation’s eight largest banks and 56 foreign banking organisations. This comprehensive regulatory endorsement signifies a major advancement in enhancing financial stability and resilience.

The regulators further disclosed on Friday that issues previously identified in the plans from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup have now been sufficiently rectified. These agencies had, in 2024, criticised these specific banks, stating their initial submissions failed to adequately demonstrate how they would safely unwind their intricate derivatives portfolios during a potential collapse. The successful resolution of these past concerns highlights the ongoing efforts by these institutions to meet and comply with rigorous regulatory standards.

The so-called “living wills” are essential frameworks designed to ensure an orderly and swift resolution process for a failing major financial entity, thereby minimising potential contagion and systemic risk. The latest assessments from the Federal Reserve and FDIC indicate a significant level of preparedness among the largest players in the banking sector. This provides greater reassurance regarding the robust safeguards in place within the U.S. financial system, aiming to prevent broader economic disruption.