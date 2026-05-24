Global Markets Brace Amid War, Inflation, and AI Shifts

Global financial markets are navigating considerable uncertainty as the Iran war enters its third month without a clear resolution, deepening cracks across various sectors. The conflict’s fallout is evident in sliding Asian currencies, weakening economic activity in Europe, and renewed pressure on key bond markets. Thirty-year borrowing costs in the U.S. Treasury market recently reached their highest levels since 2007, reflecting investor concerns that central banks will struggle to counter the inflationary shock. Policymakers globally are bracing for upcoming decisions, with crucial inflation data in the U.S. and Japan adding pressure.

Several central banks are poised for next week’s moves. Israel is anticipated to initiate a quarter-point rate cut, while South Africa is tipped for a 25-basis point hike amidst surging inflation. Hungary, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Korea are expected to hold current rates. The U.S. will release its April personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, alongside fresh estimates for first-quarter growth. Concurrently, the Bank of Japan awaits Friday’s inflation data, potentially providing evidence for continued monetary policy normalisation, with markets increasingly anticipating a hike next month. Separately, Turkey faces renewed market jitters following a court decision against the main opposition leader, leading to a plunge in stocks and a record low for the lira.

The financial sector is also grappling with the disruptive potential of Artificial Intelligence, particularly concerning employment. Standard Chartered, a prominent international banking and financial services company, announced plans to eliminate almost 8,000 jobs, replacing what its CEO termed “lower-value human capital” with technology. This move underscores broader concerns, with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and HSBC’s Georges Elhedery also warning of AI-driven job changes. A recent Morgan Stanley survey indicated that 11% of banking positions had already been eliminated due to AI, with another 14% not backfilled, highlighting the ongoing transformation within the industry.