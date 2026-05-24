Standard Chartered CEO Apologises Amid AI Job Debate

Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters has issued an apology for comments linking artificial intelligence to the replacement of “lower value” human workers, remarks that caused considerable upset among staff. Despite the apology, delivered via a LinkedIn post on Friday, Winters stopped short of retracting his original statements. Standard Chartered is a prominent international banking group, providing a range of financial services across global markets.

This marks the second clarification from the bank chief regarding his stance on AI’s impact on the workforce. Winters previously reiterated his point that the lender was cutting approximately 15% of its back-office support jobs. On Tuesday, as the bank announced plans to slash nearly 8,000 jobs due to AI adoption, he stated, “It’s not cost-cutting. It’s replacing in some cases lower-value human capital with the financial capital and the investment capital we’re putting in.” This direct linking of AI to job reductions diverges from earlier industry narratives that focused primarily on productivity gains.

In his most recent LinkedIn communication, Winters included a full transcript of his initial remarks, asserting that the complete context demonstrated his high regard for colleagues. He highlighted preceding statements indicating that the bank was offering “every opportunity” for at-risk employees to acquire new skills. The ongoing discussion has drawn attention from regulators, with Bloomberg News reporting on Thursday that both Hong Kong and Singapore authorities have sought clarification from Standard Chartered regarding Winters’ comments.