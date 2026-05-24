Citigroup Eyes Asia for Wealth Management Growth

Citigroup, a leading global financial services firm, is set to significantly increase its wealth management hiring in Asia, identifying the region as its fastest-growing and most productive private bank market. The U.S. bank, which provides a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions, plans to allocate a substantial portion of its global new hires to the continent, according to global wealth head Andy Sieg. This strategic move underscores Asia’s critical role in Citigroup’s broader efforts to enhance returns within its wealth business.

Globally, Citigroup intends to recruit approximately 100 private bankers and an additional 400 specialists. Sieg, brought in by CEO Jane Fraser in 2023 to spearhead the wealth unit’s revamp, confirmed that a “significant percentage” of these new positions will be anchored in Asia. This focus aligns with Fraser’s overarching strategy to streamline the firm, having exited consumer banking in 14 markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Mexico in recent years, to instead concentrate capital on higher-return ventures. Despite these exits, the bank has retained its wealth, cards, and retail banking operations in key financial centres like Hong Kong and Singapore.

Asia is a pivotal pillar for the bank’s wealth strategy, with its operations in the region, including Japan, Asia North and Australia, and Asia South, generating about $3 billion in revenue in 2025. This accounts for approximately 35% of Citigroup’s global wealth revenue. The wealth unit saw its net income rise nearly 50% to $1.5 billion in 2025 and has targeted a return on tangible common equity of 15% to 20% by 2027-2028, aiming for over 20% in the medium term. Sieg noted that the bank is committed to building an industry leader in wealth management, leveraging its strong presence in regions like Indonesia to support clients amidst market and policy volatility.