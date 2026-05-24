First Carolina Targets IPO Amid Strong Bank Listing Trend

Raleigh, North Carolina-based First Carolina Financial Services has lodged its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, positioning itself within a robust resurgence of bank listings. The lender disclosed a significant jump in its first-quarter profit, with the broader trend of new U.S. bank listings expected to extend into 2026. First Carolina Financial Services provides a range of commercial banking, payment, consumer banking, and wealth management services, primarily catering to areas such as North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina.

For the three months ended March 31, First Carolina reported a net income of US$5.9 million, up from US$4.7 million recorded in the same period a year earlier. Its net interest income also saw an increase, reaching US$25.5 million compared to US$23.8 million from the previous year. This performance highlights a return of confidence in the U.S. banking sector, with bank IPOs mounting a strong comeback over the past year after a lull following the 2023 regional banking crisis. Other institutions like Northpointe Bancshares and Forbright have similarly tapped public markets recently.

The lender, holding US$3.4 billion in assets as of March 31, plans to sell new shares and will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FCBM.” First Carolina was acquired by a group of investors in 2012 and has since raised approximately US$313.9 million through private placements. In 2025, it strategically acquired digital banking platform BM Technologies to expand its presence in the higher education funds disbursement sector. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is serving as the sole bookrunner for the offering, with Raymond James and Hovde Group acting as co-managers.