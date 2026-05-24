JPMorgan Eyes $4 Billion Loan Risk Transfer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N), one of the world’s leading financial services firms and a significant Wall Street lender, is reportedly aiming to divest risk tied to over $4 billion in loans provided to private equity funds. The institution is understood to be in active negotiations with various investors concerning a sophisticated transaction designed to transfer this substantial financial exposure. This development was initially reported by the Financial Times on Friday, citing sources close to the confidential discussions.

The proposed deal centres on what are known as ‘net asset value loans’ (NAV loans), which are fundamentally secured against the underlying assets held within private equity funds. This strategic risk transfer mechanism would permit JPMorgan to retain these specific loans on its balance sheet while effectively ceding a segment of any potential future losses to participating investors. Such a move unfolds amidst a discernible weakening of investor confidence across private credit markets in recent months.

This cautious investor sentiment has been significantly fuelled by growing apprehension over what some perceive as a loosening of traditional lending standards within the private credit space. Furthermore, the burgeoning influence of artificial intelligence (AI), and its potential to significantly disrupt the software sector – an area where many private equity funds hold considerable investment and thus face exposure – is adding to broader market jitters. Reuters has indicated it could not immediately verify the report, and JPMorgan has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding these purported risk transfer talks, leaving the details unconfirmed by the bank itself.