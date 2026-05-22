Guzman y Gomez Soars as ASX Advances

Guzman y Gomez’s shares rocketed nearly 20 per cent on the ASX today. The Mexican food chain, which operates a popular quick-service restaurant network, saw its significant surge follow its decision to cease its US expansion, a venture long perceived by investors as a drain on company resources. The broader Australian market also saw gains, with the ASX heading for a weekly increase near midday AEST, reflecting a generally positive sentiment.

In other significant market developments, Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting committed $85 million to Arafura Resources’ raising, while Tuas Limited aborted its planned takeover of M1. UBS also upgraded several copper stocks amidst shifting market dynamics. Domestically, Assistant Technology Minister Andrew Charlton acknowledged that proposed changes to capital gains tax do not “interact well” for small businesses, a point of contention for many enterprises. The federal budget has also raised questions about Australia’s economic future by disrupting the long-standing 30-year housing pattern, suggesting an end to the property super cycle.

The logistics empire Linfox faces uncertainty regarding its succession plans as Executive Chairman Peter Fox has extended his period of leave beyond the anticipated return last month. Internationally, the US government is investing US$2 billion in nine quantum computing companies, taking equity stakes. This significant deal includes Australian-government backed firms PsiQuantum and Diraq, highlighting Australia’s growing role in emerging global technology. Furthermore, discussions around India’s looming iron ore demand are sparking renewed interest among Australian miners, keen to explore new export opportunities beyond traditional markets.