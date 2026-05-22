Clime Capital Declares 1.35 Cent June Quarter Dividend, 50% Franked

Clime Capital Limited (ASX: CAM), a listed investment company providing investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Australian equities, aiming to deliver consistent income and capital growth, has announced its June Quarter dividend. The company’s Board is pleased to advise shareholders of a dividend of 1.35 cents per share, which will be franked at 50 per cent. This declaration marks a significant update for investors looking at their returns from the Sydney-based firm, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder distributions.

Key dates for this upcoming dividend have been clearly outlined by Clime Capital. The ex-date for the dividend is set for Wednesday, 1 July 2026, followed by the record-date on Thursday, 2 July 2026. Shareholders can expect the dividend payment to be distributed on Thursday, 24 July 2026. These dates are crucial for shareholders to determine their eligibility for the payout and manage their investment portfolios accordingly.

Clime Capital Limited maintains a solid financial position to support its dividend policy. The company reported unaudited retained profit reserves of $37.6 million as at 30 April 2026. Furthermore, management anticipates maintaining a positive franking credit balance when the financial year concludes on 30 June 2026. Based on the current market price of 69.5 cents per share, the gross annual yield, including franking, for CAM shares is approximately 9.4 per cent. Additionally, CAMG yields 6.5 per cent on its issue price of $1.00, with interest paid monthly. The Board of Directors of Clime Capital Limited has approved this announcement for release to the Australian Securities Exchange.