Blaze Minerals Reports Strong Base Metal Results at Dinokwe Project

Blaze Minerals Limited (ASX: BLZ), an Australian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-margin, high-grade, and high-value ore deposits in highly prospective regions, has provided an exploration update for its Dinokwe Base Metals Project in Botswana. The company announced on 22 May 2026 that field activities at the recently discovered copper-in-soil anomaly on PL046, now officially named the Krokodil Prospect, yielded promising results from rock chip sampling.

An additional twenty-five rock chip samples were collected within the Krokodil Prospect, which spans a strike length of over 1000 metres by 100 metres wide. Numerous samples exhibited visible malachite and chalcopyrite, both copper-bearing minerals, as well as galena, a lead-bearing mineral. Analysis using a handheld XRF confirmed the presence of significant copper, lead, and zinc. Notable spot XRF readings included 4.17% copper, 3.66% copper, 3.16% copper, 5.52% lead, and 2.79% lead. Crushed grab and composite samples also reported significant results such as 1.03% copper and 0.17% lead, 0.62% copper, 0.58% copper, 1.05% zinc and 0.95% lead, and 0.68% zinc and 1.83% lead.

Following these encouraging findings, Blaze Minerals plans to conduct an extensive trenching campaign across the soil anomaly to define the source of the mineralisation and associated copper-rich rocks. This campaign is intended to precede a possible drilling program. Mathew Walker, Managing Director of Blaze Minerals, stated that the discovery of visible minerals and strong sample results “enhances our confidence in the geological model and the prospectivity of this exploration target.” The Dinokwe Project is situated within the Limpopo Mobile Belt, covering approximately 1771 square kilometres, a region known to host significant base metal deposits like the Selebi-Phikwe copper-nickel deposit.