Avecho Biotechnology Limited (ASX: AVE) today confirmed the receipt of $1.98 million under the Australian Government’s Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the year ended 31 December 2025. Avecho Biotechnology Limited develops and commercialises innovative Human and Animal Health products using its proprietary drug delivery system called Tocopheryl Phosphate Mixture (TPM®). TPM® is derived from Vitamin E using unique, proprietary and patented processes, and is proven to enhance the solubility and oral, dermal, and transdermal absorption of drugs and nutrients.

The R&D Tax Incentive Scheme is an Australian Government program specifically developed to assist businesses in recovering some of the costs incurred while undertaking essential research and development activities. The receipt of these funds underscores the company’s significant and ongoing commitment to innovation. Avecho plans to utilise the funds primarily to repay $1.62 million to Endpoint Capital for advances made on the company’s R&D tax credit over the last year, while also supporting ongoing company operations and advancing its commercialisation strategy.

This financial injection is expected to further bolster Avecho’s efforts in developing differentiated cannabinoid formulations for pharmaceutical registration. The company’s lead asset, a proprietary cannabidiol (CBD) TPM soft-gel capsule, is currently undergoing a crucial Phase III clinical development program for the treatment of insomnia. The continued progress of this and other research initiatives is vital to Avecho’s mission to bring innovative medicines to patients globally.