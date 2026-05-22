Ballymore Resources Expands High-Grade Torpy’s Silver Discovery in North Queensland

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX: BMR), a Queensland-focused exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of gold and base metals projects in some of the state’s most prolific mineral belts, has announced promising initial results from its new drilling campaign at the Ruddygore Project. The first two holes of a 3,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the high-grade Torpy’s silver-lead-zinc-indium discovery in North Queensland have successfully extended the known mineralisation, bringing it closer to the surface.

The two completed holes, BTPRC010 and BTPRC011, both intersected broad zones of visible massive sulphide mineralisation. Hole BTPRC010 returned an estimated 9 metres at 7% galena and 5% sphalerite from 79 metres downhole, including a higher-grade section of 3 metres at 16% galena and 10% sphalerite from 79 metres. Meanwhile, BTPRC011 encountered an estimated 28 metres at 4% galena and 3% sphalerite from 106 metres, which included two notable intervals: 5 metres at 8% galena and 4% sphalerite from 106 metres, and 7 metres at 7% galena and 7% sphalerite from 124 metres. The company stresses that these are visual estimates of mineral abundance and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory analyses.

Ballymore Managing Director, Mr David A-Izzeddin, commented that the new drilling has provided “another strong start,” further supporting the view that Torpy’s is evolving into a significant high-grade silver-base metals discovery with multiple mineralised shoots identified. He noted that the maiden drilling delivered exceptional grades up to 650g/t silver and 25% lead. Drilling is ongoing, with assays from the new campaign expected in June. Additionally, a major government-supported gravity survey is underway across Ruddygore’s 32-kilometre mineralised corridor, aimed at generating further drill targets and enhancing the project’s exploration potential.