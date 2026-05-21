Oceania Healthcare Reports Mixed Full-Year Results for FY26

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX: OHL) today announced its audited financial results for the 12-month period ending 31 March 2026, revealing a mixed financial performance. Oceania Healthcare Limited operates within the healthcare sector, providing a range of services including aged care and retirement living options across New Zealand. The announcement highlights growth in revenue and underlying earnings, but also notes a significant reduction in net profit from continuing operations. The results are presented in New Zealand Dollars (NZD) and are accompanied by audited financial statements.

For the reporting period, Oceania Healthcare reported total revenue from continuing operations of $267,139,000, marking a 3% increase compared to the previous 12-month period ending 31 March 2025. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a robust uplift, climbing by 13% to reach $97,414,000. Additionally, the company’s net tangible assets per quoted equity security improved, rising to $1.62 from $1.51 in the prior comparable period.

Despite the positive movements in revenue and underlying EBITDA, the company reported a substantial decrease in net profit from continuing operations. This figure stood at $119,000, representing a 100% decline from the previous period’s figures. Total comprehensive income for the year, however, saw a modest 1% increase, reaching $75,018,000. The company indicated that further detailed explanations regarding these figures are available within the attached consolidated financial statements, annual report, media release, and results presentation.

The announcement, authorised by Sarah Miller, was released through MAP on 22 May 2026. Ms. Miller serves as the contact person for enquiries regarding this market update.