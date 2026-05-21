Economy Shifts as ASIC Acts, SpaceX Eyes Mega IPO

Australia’s jobless rate has unexpectedly climbed to 4.5 per cent, with 18,600 jobs lost, painting a mixed picture for the national economy. Despite this, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) saw a robust performance, jumping 1.5 per cent by midday AEST. In corporate news, the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) posted a record profit, while Zip acquired a name from Firstmac. The ASX’s largest gold miner, Northern Star, also announced the impending exit of its boss, Stuart Tonkin, following a series of downgrades and production troubles.

Meanwhile, corporate governance remains under scrutiny as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) launched its second lawsuit against Equity Trustees. Equity Trustees is a financial services firm providing corporate trustee and superannuation trustee services. The corporate regulator alleges its platforms were utilised to channel more than $65 million into First Guardian funds. This legal action highlights ongoing efforts to ensure compliance within the financial sector.

Globally, the technology sector continues to command attention with significant market-shaking floats on the horizon. Elon Musk’s private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company, SpaceX, has unveiled an IPO filing that could value the firm at a staggering $2.4 trillion, potentially setting Musk on track to become the first trillionaire. Simultaneously, Goldman Sachs is reportedly assisting OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, with a potential market float as early as Friday. These developments, alongside strong results from industry players like Nvidia, are further fuelling the ‘AI hype’ and underscore a period of both thrilling innovation and considerable risk within global markets.