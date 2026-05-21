Abacus Group Clarifies Market Rumours, Confirms Deals Not Proceeding

Abacus Group (ASX: ABG), a diversified Australian property group with investments spanning various real estate sectors, today addressed recent media speculation concerning potential transactions and discussions. The company aims to deliver long-term value to its securityholders through strategic property investments and active management.

In a statement released to the ASX, Abacus Group specifically referred to media reports in The Australian. The company unequivocally confirmed that a speculated transaction involving Morgan Stanley has not proceeded. Furthermore, Abacus Group stated there are no ongoing discussions with Charter Hall, directly refuting another point of market rumour.

While acknowledging its policy is generally not to respond to media speculation, Abacus Group issued the clarification to ensure market transparency. The property group affirmed that it continually reviews strategic opportunities with the potential to enhance securityholder value. Abacus Group also reiterated its commitment to its continuous disclosure obligations, assuring the market of its compliance with regulatory requirements regarding material information.