Findi (ASX:FND) Revises FY26 Guidance Amid Operational Restructuring and Capital Infusion

Findi Limited (ASX: FND), a digital payments and financial services provider that offers solutions including ATM networks, merchant onboarding, and financial technology services, has updated its FY26 guidance and recent operational performance. For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, Findi expects operating revenue of A$83.0 – A$91.6 million, falling below the previously advised guidance of A$100 – A$105 million. Operating EBITDA is also projected below the prior guidance band of A$10 – A$12 million, with an adjusted operating EBITDA (after one-off non-recurring items) expected between A$8 – A$10 million.

The revised guidance largely reflects delayed working capital and one-off items impacting the second half, including non-recurring direct cost provisions, integration-related termination and restructuring costs, and delays in Brown Label ATM roll-out funding. To strengthen its position, Findi completed a A$25 million equity raise in May 2026, injecting funds into its Indian operating subsidiary. This infusion has stabilised the business, facilitating the recommencement of BLA deployment, optimisation of the WLA fleet, and accelerated BC Max/Unnati merchant onboarding.

Following this capital injection, Findi reports significant post-period operating momentum. April 2026 saw material improvements across all Indian business units, with this positive trend continuing into May. BankIT experienced a month-on-month uplift of approximately 45% in Gross Transaction Value and Revenue from March to April 2026, activating 1,100 new locations. White Label ATM daily transaction volumes increased by about 10% month-on-month. The company also appointed Shaun Lordan as Chief Commercial Officer to drive commercialisation. Findi’s strategic trajectory towards a planned 2027 Indian IPO and progression toward Payments Bank status remains unchanged.