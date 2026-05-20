Banks Navigate AI Job Upheaval, Urge Staff Adoption

Global banking rivals HSBC and Standard Chartered are navigating the profound impact of artificial intelligence on their workforces. HSBC, a prominent global banking and financial services organisation, has appealed to its employees not to resist AI, anticipating both job destruction and creation. This comes as Standard Chartered, a British multinational banking and financial services company, sought to reassure staff following comments about replacing “lower-value human capital” with technology. These developments signal a clear industry-wide upheaval as AI transforms tasks previously performed by people within the financial sector.

HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery directly urged staff to embrace the shift, stating, “We all know generative AI will destroy certain jobs and will create new jobs,” while pledging the technology could make them “more productive versions of themselves.” Concurrently, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters earlier indicated plans to eliminate nearly 8,000 jobs, representing 15% of its corporate function roles by 2030, highlighting the vulnerability of back-office positions. Given HSBC employs over 211,000 people and StanChart roughly 83,000, Winters later sought to limit fallout in a memo, assuring staff of their value and careful handling of any changes.

The broader financial industry is grappling with this transition. Morgan Stanley analysts reported that companies in banking, technology, and professional services have shed one in 20 staff in the past year due to AI adoption, particularly affecting offshore and younger workers. While Goldman Sachs has signalled potential job cuts, Wells Fargo noted increased efficiency without headcount reductions. This transparency from banks fuels growing fears over the scale of disruption. Academics warn against excessive layoffs, with one expert cautioning against releasing valuable personnel too soon. Public sentiment in Britain reflects fears of AI eliminating more jobs than it creates and potentially causing civil unrest, although Standard Chartered has offered retraining opportunities.