Australia’s planned tax overhaul is set to reshape the nation’s investment landscape, with fund managers predicting high-dividend blue chips will benefit while growth-oriented stocks face headwinds. Reforms unveiled in last week’s federal Budget include scrapping the 50% capital gains discount for assets held over a year, replacing it with taxation on inflation-adjusted gains. A new 30% minimum tax on net capital gains is slated for introduction from July 2027, signalling a structural shift in how Australians invest. These proposed capital gains tax increases, extending to equities and bonds from mid-next year, aim to curb property speculation, likely pushing investors towards income generation over capital growth.

The shift could diminish the appeal of smaller, non-dividend companies. Dion Hershan, executive chairman at Yarra Capital Management, stated investors may “herd into low-risk, boring investments that generate income rather than capital appreciation.” Treasurer Jim Chalmers framed the overhaul as a fairness measure, to reduce tax breaks for property investors. However, Australia’s generous dividend imputation system remains untouched. Goldman Sachs analysts predict corporate payout policies might further favour dividends, potentially affecting reinvestment. UBS strategists anticipate positive impacts for investment managers and exchanges like ASX (the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is Australia’s primary stock exchange. It facilitates the listing and trading of securities) and AMP, while developers like Stockland could face headwinds. Early market reactions show the ASX Small Caps Index dropping 2.6%, underperforming the broader S&P/ASX 200.

Beyond equities, negative gearing will be limited to newly built homes, aiming to direct capital into new supply, a change impacting major bank shares. Fund managers anticipate funds flowing into debt markets and tax-efficient pension vehicles, as bond returns are less reliant on capital gains. Kris Bernie, a portfolio manager at Kapstream Capital, highlighted fixed income strategies as beneficiaries. Conversely, Datt Capital’s Emanuel Datt warned the reforms could sap dynamism, citing an “exceptionally onerous” local taxation environment. The reforms require Senate approval, and with changes not commencing until July 2027, investors have time to adapt.