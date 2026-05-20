GHO, CBC Merge to Create Healthcare Giant

London-based Global Healthcare Opportunities (GHO) and Singapore’s CBC Group announced their merger on Wednesday, creating what they describe as the world’s largest healthcare-focused investment manager. The combined entity will oversee more than $21 billion in assets, marking a significant consolidation in private markets. Healthcare-focused investment managers deploy capital and provide strategic support to companies across drug development, medical devices, diagnostics, and health technology. This strategic move comes as financial firms globally pursue greater scale and broader reach, capitalising on increased investment into healthcare, driven by ageing populations and accelerated technological adoption.

The integration will establish a formidable global presence, with the combined company boasting over 200 investment and operating professionals across 13 offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. These regions are critical, accounting for approximately 90% of global healthcare research and development spending. Leadership for the new firm will see CBC founder and CEO Fu Wei, alongside GHO co-founder and managing partner Mike Mortimer, stepping into roles as co-chief executives. GHO co-founder and Vice Chair Lady Mireille Gillings will co-chair the board with Fu. Prior to the merger, GHO managed $10.5 billion in assets, while CBC held $10.8 billion.

The merger is expected to yield substantial benefits for both firms’ portfolios. GHO anticipates its North American and European portfolio companies will gain enhanced access to the Asia-Pacific market, while CBC believes its Asian healthcare companies will benefit from wider global market insights and support. Lady Mireille Gillings highlighted the strategic importance of emerging technologies, stating, “In particular, AI is a fast-evolving force in healthcare and life sciences and so AI applications in these fields will continue to be a focus moving forward.” The transaction is slated for early 2027 completion, pending regulatory approvals, with GHO and CBC operating independently until then. Existing funds and portfolio companies will continue under their current investment teams without changes to mandates or ownership.