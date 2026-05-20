ASX Executive Ranks Still Lack Female Representation

Recent investor engagements by prominent ASX-listed companies, Mineral Resources and Symal, have drawn attention to the persistent challenge of gender diversity within senior leadership and public-facing roles. Mineral Resources is a diversified mining company with significant operations in iron ore and lithium, also providing contract crushing, processing, and mining services across Australia. Symal is an ASX-listed construction and engineering firm, offering a range of services from infrastructure and civil works to building construction. Both companies recently conducted investor events that primarily featured male executives, sparking renewed discussion about representation.

Mineral Resources’ recent investor tour of its Wodgina lithium assets saw a five-person key team comprising Chairman Mal Bundey, operations chief Darren Killeen, lithium boss Josh Thurlow, mining services chief executive Mike Grey, and Chris Ellison. All key personnel presenting to investors were men. This follows a period last year when three female board directors resigned from Mineral Resources in quick succession, reportedly due to governance concerns, further highlighting previous issues related to the company’s female representation at senior levels.

Similarly, construction and engineering company Symal held an investor presentation this week where its speaker line-up for shareholders consisted solely of men. The published materials listed nine male executives slated to speak, mirroring a similar presentation from the previous week. These instances reflect a broader trend across the Australian Securities Exchange, where only approximately a dozen female CEOs are found within the ASX200. Women currently constitute about one-third of executive leadership teams across these top companies, indicating a significant disparity, particularly in highly visible leadership positions.