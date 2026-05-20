Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG), an Australian-based mineral exploration and development company primarily focused on gold and antimony projects in New Zealand, announced on 20 May 2026 that its subsidiary, Sams Creek Gold Limited (SCGL), has had its application for Minerals Mining Permit number 61324.01 relating to Sams Creek declined by NZPaM. This decision comes after the Sams Creek Exploration Permit (EP40338) expired at the completion of its term on 25 March 2026. The company had submitted the Minerals Mining Permit application to keep its interest in the Sams Creek Project live following the exploration permit’s expiration.

Siren Gold stated it is currently reviewing the decision and assessing all available options. These considerations include any potential right of appeal that may be afforded to the company. Furthermore, Siren Gold clarified that if the land were to become available for permitting again in the future, the current decision does not preclude the company from submitting a further permit application, provided it adheres to the requirements of the Crown Minerals Act 1991 (NZ), its associated regulations, and the Minerals Programme for Minerals (Excluding Petroleum) 2025 (NZ).

Importantly, Siren Gold confirmed that its other projects remain unaffected by this outcome. These projects will continue to progress in line with previously announced plans, with the company indicating that this development would facilitate an increased focus on and the redirection of resources towards these other ongoing projects. Siren Gold Limited affirmed its commitment to providing further updates to the market as additional information becomes available or as material developments occur.