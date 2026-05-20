ASX Tumbles Amid Bank Warnings, Budget Shifts

The Australian share market experienced a downturn today, with the ASX falling as a broader bond rout weighed on investor sentiment. Miners paced the market losses, while the nation’s big four banks faced a challenging period, with Morgan Stanley warning that these could be their toughest times in a quarter-century. Travel technology company Webjet also tumbled significantly, cautioning investors about a potential hit to revenue from its Virgin Australia partnership.

In domestic economic and policy news, NSW Premier Chris Minns has publicly called for income tax cuts, arguing that individuals are effectively “working” half the week for the government. Concurrently, the recent federal budget has fundamentally shifted real estate backing incentives, creating both winners and losers among property investors, with a popular strategy for young investors particularly affected. In corporate governance, the former executive chairman of Regional Express (Rex), Lim Kim Hai, admitted to misleading the market, accepting he should face a fine and disqualification orders in a significant win for ASIC. Rex is an embattled regional airline operating across Australia.

Further corporate activity saw a board change at global network services provider Megaport. The company appointed Jon Gidney as a new director, replacing Grant Dempsey, who will now focus on his responsibilities as chairman of Firmus. Meanwhile, broader market sentiment was also shaped by a CEO’s controversial comments regarding artificial intelligence, suggesting its role in replacing “low-value human capital,” a statement that analysts believe could intensify opposition to the technology and underscores a key driver behind the current AI investment boom.