Global Bond Yields Climb Amid AI Equity Boom

Global financial markets are currently witnessing a stark divergence between surging bond yields and resilient equity performance. US bond yields have climbed significantly, with the 30-year Treasury yield hitting 5.2 per cent, its highest since 2007, and the 10-year yield reaching 4.7 per cent. This global trend extends to Japan’s 10-year government yield pushing to a 30-year high of 2.8 per cent, and Australia’s 10-year yield ticking up to a new 15-year high of 5.07 per cent. These movements stem from escalating concerns over ballooning government debt, rising populism, and an inflationary wave exacerbated by the Iran energy crisis.

The implications of these rising yields are profound for the interconnected global financial system. Nick Ferres, chief investment officer of Vantage Point Asset Management, suggests Japan could face disruption from sustained inflation combined with an energy shock. If Japanese bond yields continue to climb and its currency weakens, Japanese investors might reduce US bond and stock holdings, potentially driving US bond yields higher and impacting US equities. Emerging markets are also under pressure; currencies across India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Egypt have slumped as higher bond yields attract capital and strengthen the US dollar. Further US interest rate hikes expected this year could intensify this pain.

In stark contrast, equity markets, particularly on Wall Street, display notable resilience, largely driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The S&P 500 has seen a 16 per cent increase since late March, fuelled by surging earnings and optimistic forecasts from AI-connected companies. Computer chip stocks are leading this charge, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF up 50 per cent this year. Nvidia, a prominent AI stalwart, develops graphics processing units and other related technologies crucial for AI, gaming, and professional visualisation. Despite higher bond yields typically making future profits less attractive, corporate credit spreads remain tight and equity market volatility is low. This resilience is largely attributed to the powerful “fear of missing out” (FOMO) phenomenon, as Bank of America analyst Riddhi Prasad notes historical precedents. Asian stocks, including the ASX 200, experienced declines on Wednesday, suggesting a potential shift in this ongoing market battle.