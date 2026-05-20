Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, has released its first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 20 May 2026. This statement relates to its ongoing takeover offer for Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX). Atlas Arteria is an international toll road operator, managing and developing significant infrastructure assets across multiple countries. The supplementary document provides additional information to be read in conjunction with the original bidder’s statement dated 27 April 2026, clarifying certain aspects of the offer.

The core of this supplementary statement details specific relief granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under section 643 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). This relief modifies section 624(2) of the Act concerning the offer for Atlas Arteria. It stipulates that if, within the last seven days of the offer period, Diamond Infraco 1’s relevant interest in Atlas Arteria Securities increases to 45% or more, and the offer price under the takeover has not already been elevated to $5.10 per Atlas Arteria security, the offer period will automatically be extended.

Should these precise conditions be met, the offer period will be extended by an additional 14 days from the date of that event. Diamond Infraco 1 emphasised that the granting of this relief by ASIC should not be interpreted as a reflection of ASIC’s views on any other aspect of the takeover offer. The First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement has been formally approved by a resolution of the directors of Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd and was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 20 May 2026.