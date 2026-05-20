Ozz Resources Targets Critical Minerals with Bedaburra Acquisition

Ozz Resources (ASX: OZZ) has announced a significant strategic pivot, entering into a binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Sulphide Minerals Pty Ltd, which holds two mineral exploration tenements in Western Australia’s Murchison region. Ozz Resources is an ASX-listed company focused on mineral exploration. The company engages in the discovery and development of mineral assets. This acquisition, centred on the Bedaburra Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project covering approximately 44 square kilometres, is set to re-position OZZ as a junior explorer concentrating on nickel, copper, cobalt, and other critical minerals vital for the energy transition.

The Bedaburra Project, comprising two granted exploration licences totalling 43.54 square kilometres northwest of Meekatharra, is prospective for both laterite-hosted nickel-cobalt and primary magmatic nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation. Historical exploration identified disseminated and minor lode-style sulphides, with some drill holes ending in mineralisation. Recent systematic ultrafine-fraction soil geochemistry programs conducted in 2025-2026 have further defined coherent multi-element anomalies for nickel, copper, and cobalt, reinforcing the project’s potential.

To fund the acquisition and a planned two-year exploration program, Ozz Resources intends to raise up to $5 million (before costs) via a non-underwritten public offer. The proposed exploration will involve infill soil sampling, modern geophysical surveys, and various drilling programs, including deeper diamond drilling to test identified anomalies and historical intersections. Completion of the acquisition and the lifting of the Company’s securities suspension are contingent on OZZ shareholder and regulatory approvals, a successful equity raise of at least $4.5 million, and re-compliance with ASX Listing Rules. Re-quotation on the ASX is indicatively targeted for late July 2026.