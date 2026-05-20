Gibb River Diamonds Reports Phase 1 Drilling Results from Edjudina Gold Project

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX: GIB) recently announced the results from its Phase 1 drilling program at the company’s 100% owned mining lease M31/481, part of the Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia. Gibb River Diamonds Limited is an Australian mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of gold and diamond projects. The drilling, which occurred from April 1 to April 6, 2026, involved 27 aircore holes for a total of 830 meters. A total of 268 samples were assayed by Jinning Pty Ltd in Kalgoorlie, comprising both one-meter cyclone splits and composite samples, predominantly six-meter composites.

The company reported that while the target depth and geology were encountered across most drillholes, the gold mineralisation exhibited a lower tenor than initially anticipated. Gibb River Diamonds noted this outcome is not uncommon for the Edjudina line of workings and validates a systematic exploration approach, similar to that which led to the discovery of the Neta Mine. Significant intersections from the program included 1 meter at 2.80 grams per tonne gold and 1 meter at 1.88 grams per tonne gold, found within weathered phyllite.

Operational challenges impacted the program, with some Phase 1 targets unable to be drilled due to significant periods of inclement weather, including 43mm of rain in one hour. This severe weather caused access and bogging issues, necessitating an early demobilisation of the drill rig. Consequently, Gibb River Diamonds is now planning a Phase 2 drilling program. This upcoming program will encompass the targets that could not be completed during Phase 1 due to weather, alongside several additional highly prospective targets, with an announcement expected upon the commencement of drilling.