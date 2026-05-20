Diamond Infraco 1 Details ASIC Relief for Atlas Arteria Takeover Bid

Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, has released its First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement regarding its takeover offer for Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX). Diamond Infraco 1 operates within the infrastructure investment sector, with its parent fund focused on long-term investments in essential global infrastructure assets. This latest statement, dated 20 May 2026, builds upon the original Bidder’s Statement issued on 27 April 2026 and provides crucial updates for Atlas Arteria shareholders.

A key element of this supplementary document is the disclosure of regulatory relief granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). ASIC has approved a modification to section 624(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), specifically tailored for Diamond Infraco 1’s offer for Atlas Arteria. This modification introduces a condition-based extension to the offer period, aiming to provide clarity for potential investors and the market.

Under the terms of this ASIC relief, the Offer Period will be automatically extended if certain conditions are met towards the conclusion of the offer. Should Diamond Infraco 1’s relevant interest in Atlas Arteria Securities increase to 45% or more within the last seven days of the original Offer Period, and provided the Offer Price has not already been elevated to $5.10 per Atlas Arteria Security, the offer will be extended. In such an event, the Offer Period would conclude 14 days after that specific trigger occurs, allowing additional time for consideration.

Diamond Infraco 1 underscored that the granting of this relief by ASIC should not be misconstrued as an indication of ASIC’s views on any other facet of the ongoing takeover offer. The First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement, which has been duly lodged with ASIC on the same date, was formally approved by a resolution of the directors of Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, ensuring its official status and adherence to corporate governance.