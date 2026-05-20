Australian Shares Rebound as Tensions Ease

Australian shares experienced a robust rebound on Tuesday, shaking off a seven-week low as investor sentiment significantly improved following key geopolitical developments. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index saw a substantial ascent, climbing 99.4 points, which translates to a 1.2 per cent increase, to ultimately close the trading session at 8604.7. This decisive upward movement represented a welcome recovery after the broader market had largely operated within a narrow trading range for the majority of the day.

The primary catalyst behind the market’s positive turn was an announcement from US President Donald Trump, indicating a delay in pursuing further military strikes against Iran. This crucial piece of news served to ease immediate concerns surrounding escalating tensions in the Middle East, a volatile region whose stability profoundly impacts global markets. The de-escalation directly influenced international commodity markets, notably exerting downward pressure on the price of oil. Lower oil prices are generally perceived as a positive economic indicator, potentially reducing operational input costs for businesses across various sectors and easing inflationary pressures.

The widespread positive momentum was clearly evident across the Australian equity landscape, with a significant majority of the market’s constituent parts participating in the rally. Specifically, nine of the 11 benchmark sectors on the Australian Securities Exchange successfully closed higher by the session’s conclusion. This broad-based ascent highlights a market inherently sensitive to shifts in global political stability and the trajectory of critical commodity prices. The day’s trading provided a notable and much-needed lift for Australian equities, underscoring how swiftly financial markets can react to developments that temper geopolitical risks and favourably influence key economic indicators such as energy costs.