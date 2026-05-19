Rothschild & Co, a prominent global financial advisory firm, has announced the appointment of Lucy Baldwin as its new Global Head of Equities. The significant leadership change, effective on Tuesday, sees Baldwin stepping into a crucial role overseeing key divisions within the firm’s equity operations. Her mandate includes leading the global sales and trading, research, and corporate access functions, underscoring Rothschild & Co’s commitment to strengthening its market position in these areas.

Baldwin brings a wealth of experience to Rothschild & Co, joining from Citigroup where she held several senior leadership roles. Her tenure at Citigroup spanned across global research and markets platforms, demonstrating a deep expertise in capital markets. Prior to her impactful career at Citi, Baldwin also garnered extensive experience during her time at other major financial institutions, including Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. This background positions her to drive strategic initiatives and enhance the firm’s global equities offering.

As Global Head of Equities, Baldwin will be instrumental in steering Rothschild & Co’s efforts to expand its reach and service capabilities for clients worldwide. Rothschild & Co is a global financial advisory group known for its expertise in mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and financing, providing independent advice to governments, corporations, and individuals. Baldwin’s leadership in sales and trading will focus on market execution, while her oversight of research will ensure insightful analysis, and corporate access will strengthen client relationships and engagement with public companies.