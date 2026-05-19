Incoming Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, has caused disquiet among global central banking peers following his suggestion that the Fed’s independence may not fully extend to its international crisis-fighting role. The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is responsible for monetary policy, financial stability, and regulating banks. Its pivotal role in stabilising global financial markets during periods of stress is largely due to the U.S. dollar being the world’s most used currency, having expanded its crisis-fighting tools to keep funding flowing over time.

Warsh, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick for the job, indicated during his confirmation hearing that outside monetary policy, particularly in international finance, the Fed should work closely with the presidential administration and Congress. This assertion, which questioned the extent of independence in the Fed’s broader operations, has prompted concerns among policymakers about the central bank’s ability to act quickly and decisively in the event of a future crisis. A less reliable Fed, some warn, could accelerate the dollar’s declining global market share and generate significant market turbulence.

Experts note that while a less reliable Fed could channel demand towards other currencies like the euro, the latter’s architecture is not yet equipped for a substantially greater role. An unnamed European Central Bank policymaker described the situation as a “double-edged sword,” highlighting that if the dollar is not readily available, the world, including the U.S., pays a price. Nomura Research Institute economist Takahide Kiuchi further warned that any rupture in the U.S. market, coupled with rising oil prices, could negatively impact economies like Japan. Despite these concerns, many policymakers, including Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and ING economist Carsten Brzeski, believe Warsh, as a seasoned central banker, is unlikely to bring fundamental changes, with his comments potentially aimed more at a domestic audience.