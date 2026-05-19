Standard Chartered Axes 7,000 Roles, Embraces AI

Standard Chartered, a London-headquartered bank primarily focused on Asia-Pacific and Africa, plans to eliminate over 7,000 jobs in the next four years. This move is driven by a strategic intent to replace “lower-value human capital” with technology, including artificial intelligence. The bank cited AI as a key factor in making operations leaner, aiming to boost profitability and enhance competitiveness. These redundancies represent approximately 15% of its corporate function roles, impacting over 7,000 of its more than 52,000 staff in such positions globally.

CEO Bill Winters clarified that this is an investment in financial and technological capital, not merely cost-cutting. He stated that automation and AI adoption would drive the reduction, with retraining opportunities provided for impacted staff. This strategy update aligns with Standard Chartered’s ongoing transformation aimed at becoming a steadily profitable lender. Despite the new targets, which analysts described as conservative, the bank’s London-listed shares fell 0.5% in early trading.

Standard Chartered has set ambitious financial targets, aiming for over 15% return on tangible equity (ROTE) by 2028, building to approximately 18% in 2030. This will be achieved by focusing on higher-margin businesses, including affluent retail clients and financial institutions. The lender also pulled forward its goal of attracting $200 billion in net new money to 2028. Predominantly, back-office centres in locations like Chennai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, and Warsaw will be most affected by the job cuts. Separately, Manus Costello has been named the bank’s permanent Chief Financial Officer.