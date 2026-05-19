Fed Official Backs Current Rate Control System

A Federal Reserve Bank of New York official responsible for implementing monetary policy stated on Tuesday that the central bank’s current rate control toolkit would remain effective even if banks held fewer reserves. Roberto Perli, the New York Fed System Open Market Account Manager, delivered remarks at an Atlanta Fed conference, asserting the current framework’s demonstrable effectiveness despite an active public debate over reserve supply quantity. He affirmed the ample reserves framework is well-equipped to manage a reduction in the SOMA portfolio if financial system changes allowed for lower reserve levels.

Perli also indicated that the pace of future Treasury bill buying would be determined by prevailing market conditions. These purchases, initiated late last year to rebuild liquidity after years of shrinking Fed holdings, will be managed flexibly, with the pace already reduced from $40 billion to $10 billion per month. He stressed the readiness to adjust the pace of Reserve Management Purchases as necessary.

Perli’s comments on the robustness of the Fed’s tools come amidst a growing debate over the central bank’s balance sheet size. While it peaked at $9 trillion during the COVID-19 pandemic before moderating to $6.7 trillion, critics like incoming Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh argue for a smaller footprint. Warsh contends large-scale asset purchases distort pricing and that a reduced balance sheet would enable lower short-term rate targets, contrasting with Perli’s defence of current policy effectiveness.

However, Perli countered that the current toolkit and market reserve needs limit how far the Fed can shrink its holdings while maintaining firm control over the federal funds rate. He noted that potential future changes to bank regulatory liquidity requirements could prompt a shift in reserve demand. Ultimately, Perli underscored that effective interest rate control across varied conditions is a key criterion, a measure on which the current framework boasts an excellent track record, providing firm monetary policy control.