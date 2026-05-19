Transurban Group Secures A$300 Million Financing for Westlink M7

Transurban Group (ASX: TCL) operates and develops integrated urban toll road networks. The company manages a portfolio of roads across Australia and North America, connecting communities and facilitating economic growth. Today, Transurban announced the successful close of Westlink M7’s A$300 million financing. The significant financial update, released on 19 May 2026, details a substantial debt raising initiative undertaken by WSO Finance Pty Limited, the dedicated financing vehicle for the Westlink M7 motorway. This development is a routine financial management step for the infrastructure asset.

The A$300 million in debt was secured through a syndicated bank facility, indicating participation from multiple financial institutions. The proceeds from this new facility are specifically earmarked for the repayment of existing debt obligations, which is a common strategy to refinance or restructure current liabilities. Additionally, the funds will cover all associated transaction costs incurred during this financing process, ensuring a clean and efficient capital restructuring for Westlink M7.

This new syndicated bank facility has a defined maturity date in April 2029, providing a clear, medium-term repayment schedule. Transurban Group maintains a significant 50.0% interest in Westlink M7, an integral component of its extensive network of essential infrastructure assets. This strategic investment highlights Transurban’s ongoing commitment to managing and optimising its portfolio. The announcement was officially authorised by Michelle Jablko, the Chief Executive Officer of Transurban Group, affirming its corporate validity.