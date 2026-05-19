Benz Mining Confirms Widespread Tungsten Mineralisation at Glenburgh Gold System

Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) has announced the confirmation of widespread tungsten mineralisation across its entire 12-kilometre Glenburgh mineralised corridor in Western Australia. The company, a pure-play gold exploration entity with projects in Quebec, Canada, and Western Australia, focusing on high-grade, high-margin assets, reported that elevated tungsten concentrations are closely associated with gold mineralisation, particularly within higher-grade gold zones. This development follows fusion digest re-assays, which have provided a more accurate quantification of tungsten (WO3) within the mining lease.

The re-assays revealed significant tungsten intervals alongside previously reported high-grade gold intercepts. Notably, drill hole 25GLR023 returned 79 metres at 4.4 grams per tonne gold from 534 metres, including internal tungsten intervals of 26 metres at 0.24% WO3 and 5 metres at 0.11% WO3. Another hole, 25GLR070, showed 44 metres at 4.6 g/t gold from 475 metres, with an internal 17 metres at 0.09% WO3. Additionally, 26HZ002 yielded 25 metres at 10 g/t gold from 568 metres, associated with a broader 33-metre interval at 0.1% WO3. Mineralogical studies, including XRD and SEM analysis, confirmed tungsten occurs predominantly as coarse-grained scheelite and ferberite.

Preliminary field observations suggest that tungsten-rich concentrates can be produced through simple hand panning, indicating the potential for conventional gravity recovery methods. Formal tungsten metallurgical testwork has commenced, running parallel to ongoing gold studies. Benz Mining is concurrently ramping up drilling activities at Glenburgh to 12 RC shifts across its Hurricane, Icon, and Thunderbolt Camps, reflecting growing confidence in the project’s potential as a large-scale multi-million-ounce gold system. The widespread tungsten mineralisation is now considered a potential additional by-product value stream, further reinforcing the scale and broader metal endowment of the Glenburgh Gold System.