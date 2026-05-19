ASX Rebounds as Chalmers Addresses Tax Changes

Australian markets saw a positive surge today, with the ASX rising by nearly one per cent as shares rebounded from a seven-week low near noon AEST. This lift was supported by strong performances from companies such as Woolworths, which rallied on a broker upgrade, and Tuas, which saw a significant 20 per cent rebound. The market’s upbeat sentiment was also buoyed by an increase in consumer sentiment following the recent federal budget. Meanwhile, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia revealed that supply constraints were a key factor driving its May interest rate decision.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is actively working to “dispel myths” surrounding his government’s proposed capital gains tax (CGT) changes, aiming to clarify the implications for investors. These tax reforms have notably stirred anxiety among Chinese-language social media users, who are expressing concerns about their potential effect on shares and cryptocurrencies. Chalmers affirmed Australia’s economic strength, stating that the nation finished 2025 with more growth than any advanced economy.

In corporate news, trans-Tasman investment bank Jarden has announced a major ownership shake-up, splitting its banking and wealth divisions. This restructure will see Pacific Equity Partners jointly controlling FirstCape alongside National Australia Bank and a 50-50 partnership. Furthermore, experts predict that BHP, a global resources company primarily focused on mining commodities like iron ore and copper, will maintain its position as the ASX’s most valuable company over the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), one of Australia’s leading financial institutions. This outlook marks a significant shift from mid-last year when BHP’s valuation was less than half that of the bank, reflecting diverging industry prospects amidst a cautious market grappling with “Not A Chance Hormuz Opens” (NACHO) trade dynamics and artificial intelligence wobbles.