Electro Optic Systems Declares Turnaround Complete, Details Growth Strategy

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX: EOS) today announced the Chair’s address delivered at its 2026 Annual General Meeting in Sydney. EOS operates in two divisions: Defence Systems, specialising in technology for weapon systems optimisation and integration, as well as ISR and C4 systems for land warfare; and Space Systems, which applies EOS-developed optical sensors and effectors to detect, track and characterise objects in space. Chair Mr Garry Hounsell informed shareholders that the company has completed a fundamental reset of its strategy, leadership, balance sheet, and operating discipline, transitioning to a new period of growth as a focused, globally relevant defence and space technology firm.

Mr Hounsell detailed the completion of EOS’s transformation during 2025, including the divestment of its non-core EM Solutions business and a strengthened balance sheet, shifting focus from remediation to growth. The company concluded 2025 with robust cash reserves and a diverse $459 million order book. Operational highlights included securing the world’s first export contract for a 100-kilowatt high energy laser defence system and the formal launch of Apollo, its scalable family of high energy laser weapon systems, with production commencing from a new Singapore facility. EOS also reported continued remote weapon system sales and new NATO and allied orders for counter-drone systems.

In Space Systems, EOS transitioned its focus from space domain awareness to space control, introducing its Atlas capability for emerging security requirements. Strategically, EOS is set to acquire MARSS, a Europe-based command-and-control and AI software company, enabling its evolution into a provider of integrated, turnkey counter-drone systems. This acquisition aims to open new markets in homeland security and critical infrastructure protection. To capitalise on growth opportunities, EOS is undertaking an equity placement and will conduct a Share Purchase Plan for eligible shareholders. The Board reaffirmed its commitment to disciplined capital deployment and strong governance, confident in delivering sustainable growth.