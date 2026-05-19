EOS Details Remuneration Structure and 2025 Performance at AGM

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX: EOS), specialising in Defence Systems for weapon systems optimisation and integration, and Space Systems for optical sensors in space object detection, addressed its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) regarding its remuneration report. Robert Nicholson, Chair of the People and Culture Committee, outlined 2025 as the final year of its three-year turnaround, noting strong order book growth. He stressed a globally competitive remuneration framework is vital to attract and retain a strong executive team, particularly post-MARSS acquisition and against global competitors.

For the 2025 Short-Term Incentive (STI) program, Nicholson reported revenue of $128.5 million and underlying EBITDA of -$24.4 million were below thresholds due to order conversion delays. However, confirmed orders reached $424 million, nearing stretch targets and promising future performance. Strategic partnerships, new market growth, and company strategy performance exceeded targets. The MD/CEO’s STI scorecard was 56% of maximum, and the CFO/COO’s 37%. Acknowledging shareholder feedback, the Board committed to more detailed guidance on targets and performance in future reports.

The Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program was presented as market competitive, designed for retention and motivation. Nicholson justified the inclusion of service-based rights and tranche vesting/retesting of options due to industry volatility and global talent competition. A minimum shareholding policy requires the CEO/MD to hold 400% and the CFO/COO 300% of their fixed annual remuneration in shares, with executives currently exceeding these levels. Non-Executive Director fees were adjusted in early 2026 for competitiveness. The Board reaffirmed commitment to a fit-for-purpose, global-talent-adaptable remuneration framework, pledging clear rationale for elements differing from Australian norms in future reports.