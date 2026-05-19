BCAL Diagnostics Boosts National Access to Early Cancer Detection Through Digital Expansion

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX) has announced a significant expansion in patient access to its early cancer detection tests, rolling out a national referral infrastructure, launching a new telemedicine platform, and establishing a dedicated clinic. BCAL Diagnostics is an Australian healthcare company pioneering diagnostics for the early detection of cancer, developing simple, non-invasive blood tests to improve diagnostic outcomes. This strategic initiative aims to scale commercial distribution and integrate its test portfolio into existing healthcare workflows across Australia and internationally.

The company has successfully embedded its clinical referral forms into Best Practice and Medical Director, two major GP clinical software platforms covering approximately 97% of Australian general practitioners. This widespread integration provides a crucial national pathway into primary care. Further, BCAL integrated with Genie (Magentus), a leading specialist practice management platform. In addition, BCAL launched EarlyDetection.com.au, a new telehealth service developed with Medmate, on May 12, 2026, offering another medically supported access point. Dr Martin A. Devitt has been appointed Medical Director of the Centre for Early Detection, and the EarlyDetection platform has been registered in New Zealand, the UK, USA, India, and other international markets.

BCAL’s current and planned early detection portfolio includes BREASTESTplus™, Avantect® Pancreatic, and Avantect® Ovarian tests. A new Avantect® multi-cancer early detection test is expected to be available in Australia in June 2026. The company highlights the substantial market opportunity for pancreatic cancer testing, estimating the Australian addressable market alone to exceed A$250 million annually. To support high-risk patients, BCAL is also establishing a Centre for Early Detection clinic in Sydney CBD, providing medical consultation, risk assessment, and blood-based testing access. Executive Chair Jayne Shaw stated this is a vital commercialisation milestone, making it easier for clinicians and patients to access BCAL’s test portfolio, supporting broader adoption of blood-based early cancer detection.