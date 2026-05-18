Syria Joins G7 Finance Talks in Paris

Syria is set to participate in a closed-door session with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Paris on Monday, marking a significant step less than two years after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh is expected to attend the pivotal meeting, where discussions will primarily focus on the nation’s sustainable recovery and its eventual reintegration into the global financial system. This engagement signals Syria’s growing status on the international financial stage.

The two-day G7 finance chiefs’ meeting is largely dominated by broader global economic imbalances, ongoing trade tensions, and the continuing fallout from conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Syria’s presence, alongside Ukraine, underscores the G7’s commitment to stabilising countries deemed central to regional and global security. Despite the easing or lifting of most sanctions since former president Assad’s removal, Syria’s economy remains deeply damaged by years of war and isolation, making recovery a slow process.

Investors and banks continue to be wary of compliance risks and the practical difficulties associated with fully reconnecting Syria to the international financial system. For Damascus, participating in this G7 finance track represents another crucial stride in its efforts to return to the international community. It aims to attract vital support for reconstruction initiatives and demonstrate its evolving role as a pivotal state within the changing regional landscape. This engagement is also part of preparations for the G7 leaders’ summit in June, reflecting a concerted push to bring President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s administration closer to leading global economies.