Immutep advances autoimmune program while reviewing efti pathway

Immutep (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) is continuing development of its immunotherapy pipeline following the discontinuation of the Phase III TACTI-004 trial in non-small cell lung cancer. Chief Executive Officer Mark Voigt says the company remains well funded, with cash runway extending into the first half of 2028, while a comprehensive root cause analysis is underway across clinical, analytical and manufacturing areas to determine the future pathway for eftilagimod alpha.

The company is also progressing its IMP761 autoimmune program, with first Phase I data expected to be presented at the EULAR conference in London on June 4. Voigt says the upstream autoimmune candidate has potential applications across diseases including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Near-term milestones also include an ASCO poster presentation in Chicago and completion of the root cause analysis, currently guided for Q3.