Pure One Corporation positioned for growth in clean commercial transport

This research report has been prepared by Trim Capital Pure One Corporation (ASX: P1E) is positioning itself as an emerging clean mobility platform focused on zero-emission commercial vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid technologies. BEV trucks are fully electric trucks powered by rechargeable batteries rather than diesel engines. Trim Capital has initiated coverage with a base case valuation of A$0.557 per share, citing the company’s capital-light operating model, expanding product suite and growing exposure to the electrification of heavy transport and logistics.

The report highlights Pure One’s battery swap technology, international distribution agreements and transition from pilot deployments to commercial scale as key drivers of future growth. Trim Capital expects vehicle deliveries and revenues to inflect from FY27 as supply chain efficiencies improve and adoption of battery electric vehicles accelerates across domestic and international markets. Key catalysts include the rollout of BEV trucks, hybrid vehicle sales and additional international distribution traction.