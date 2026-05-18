Aguia Resources Secures Operating Licence for Tres Estradas Phosphate Project

Aguia Resources Limited (ASX: AGR) today announced a significant milestone with the issuance of the Operating Licence for its Tres Estradas phosphate project in Rio Grande do Sul, Southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited (ASX: AGR) is an ASX-listed multi-commodity company primarily engaged in developing pre-production phosphate projects in Brazil and gold projects in Colombia. Brazil’s environmental agency, FEPAM, granted the licence on Friday, May 15, 2026, officially establishing Aguia as a Brazilian phosphate mining and processing company, with operations scheduled to commence on Monday, May 18, 2026.

This operating licence represents Aguia’s most material achievement to date, acting as a crucial catalyst for the company to mine and process its PAMPAFOS phosphate. The project aims to supply the domestic Brazilian market, which is currently experiencing significant reliance on imported products amidst supply disruptions and elevated pricing. Managing Director and CEO Timothy Hosking stated that securing the licence marks Tres Estradas’ transition into production, fulfilling a strategy focused on a low capex and opex model to enhance project returns and deliver shareholder value.

Current activities are focused on finalising operational preparations and mobilising equipment, with mining scheduled to begin with topsoil removal and the extraction of high-grade blocks from the pit’s north-eastern area. The first material is anticipated to reach Aguia’s processing plant in Caçapava do Sul for processing and bagging during the first week of June, following segregation and homogenisation at the Lavras do Sul storage yard to a consistent 12% P2O5 grade. Subsequently, the Ministry of Agriculture (MAPA) will conduct inspections for product certification to authorise commercialisation in Brazil, while a shareholder webinar is set for May 19, 2026, at 9:00 AM AEST.