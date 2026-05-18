Lumos Diagnostics Reports Encouraging Early Reimbursement Signals for FebriDx® in U.S.

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd (ASX:LDX), a company specialising in rapid, point-of-care diagnostic technologies that help healthcare professionals diagnose and manage medical conditions, has provided an update on the U.S. rollout and reimbursement for its FebriDx® test. Lumos also develops and commercialises its own branded tests targeting infectious and inflammatory diseases. The announcement highlighted encouraging initial reimbursement signals and continued commercialisation progress for FebriDx® following its recent FDA CLIA waiver clearance.

Regarding reimbursement, Lumos reported highly encouraging early indicators. Over 90% of submitted claims for FebriDx® are being paid, with average payments exceeding the Medicare fee schedule rate of US$41.38 per test. FebriDx® has a dedicated Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code, 0442U, serving as an important benchmark. While the dataset is early, these initial results suggest a positive trajectory for reimbursement performance.

Commercially, the rollout is advancing in the urgent care market, with FebriDx® now in routine use across 44 WellStreet urgent care clinics. Concurrently, Lumos is progressing eight additional pilot sites with new urgent care operators and chains, with evaluations moving favourably towards implementation. These activities are part of Lumos’ strategy to build out commercial foundations ahead of the 2026/27 U.S. flu season, leveraging the current period to foster market awareness, onboard customers, and mature reimbursement pathways post-CLIA waiver.

Lumos CEO Doug Ward remarked that while the CLIA waiver was a major step, successful commercialisation relies on routine implementation and payment for FebriDx® use. Mr Ward expressed satisfaction with the initial reimbursement signals, seeing them as supportive of FebriDx® integration into urgent and primary care workflows, especially as providers prepare for the upcoming flu season.