Australian Investors Ride AI Chip Rally

Australian technology investors have experienced a significant resurgence in April, reversing a challenging start to the year. This bounce-back is largely attributed to an explosive rally in semiconductor stocks, propelled by booming global demand for chips vital to artificial intelligence (AI) development. Major AI providers, including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta, are projected to invest nearly US$700 billion into capital expenditure this year, signalling an unrelenting pace for infrastructure expansion. This massive spending translates into robust earnings expectations across the semiconductor sector, with first-quarter earnings on track to jump 84 per cent year-on-year. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, a key indicator, has already surged approximately 60 per cent this year.

Several growth-focused funds were notable beneficiaries of this market shift. Munro Partners’ $1.7 billion Global Growth Fund achieved a 10 per cent return in April, supported by its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Broadcom. TSMC is a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, producing chips for a wide range of customers, including those in the AI sector. Broadcom is a global infrastructure technology company designing and supplying semiconductor products. Munro chief investment officer Nick Griffin highlighted that the equity market is now recognising the consistent increase in hyperscale capital expenditure as AI infrastructure build-out accelerates. Loftus Peak’s $751 million Global Disruption Fund also saw a 10.6 per cent return, with holdings in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia rallying alongside other key semiconductor players.

The Frazis Fund, led by tech investor Michael Frazis, reported an impressive 25 per cent return last month, bringing its 12-month gains to over 70 per cent. Despite holding substantial cash, Frazis aggressively invested throughout April, anticipating a surge in buying activity. The firm’s semiconductor exposure was weighted towards mega-cap stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom, alongside smaller positions in “bottleneck companies” that supply essential infrastructure or components for AI operations. This widespread rally underscores a fundamental shift in market sentiment, moving past earlier concerns about AI’s potential disruption to software models and embracing the substantial, ongoing investment in AI capabilities.