Service Stream Secures $455 Million in Major New Contracts

Service Stream Limited (ASX: SSM), a leading essential network services company, has announced it has recently secured new agreements collectively valued at $455 million over their respective terms. The Service Stream Group is a provider of essential network services to the telecommunications, utility, and transport sectors. These significant wins are set to bolster the company’s critical infrastructure support across Australia.

A substantial nine-year contract with Yarra Valley Water forms the largest component of this update, estimated at $405 million. Under Yarra Valley Water’s Maintenance Services Delivery Partners program, Service Stream has been appointed as the Delivery Partner for the Northern Region. This will involve delivering mechanical, electrical, and civil maintenance services across water and sewerage networks and treatment facilities, covering both responsive and programmed activities. Mobilisation will commence immediately, with operations anticipated to start in October 2026. Service Stream Managing Director, Leigh Mackender, stated the award strengthens and diversifies the Group’s operations and maintenance portfolio, providing additional annuity-style revenue.

Additionally, Service Stream has been awarded two key contracts with Millmerran Operating Company (MOC) for its Power Station in Millmerran, Queensland. These agreements hold an estimated combined value of $50 million over the next three years. The scope of work includes supporting both Major and Forced Outage Works, encompassing access provision, mechanical inspections, testing, overhaul, and repair activities on the Boiler and Balance of Plant for the 425MW units. Mr Mackender noted these agreements strengthen Service Stream’s major outage footprint in Queensland, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner across critical energy infrastructure assets.