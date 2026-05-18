ASX Slides Amid Oil Surge, Market Bubble Fears

The Australian share market experienced a significant downturn today, with the ASX falling 1.2 per cent by midday as global oil prices surged above US$110 a barrel. This market volatility saw telecommunications provider Tuas Holding, which operates in Singapore, plunge by 70 per cent following the suspension of a merger review by Singaporean authorities. Logistics giant Brambles also faced a sell-off after a downgraded outlook was released. These movements occurred amidst a broader backdrop of increasing bond yields, pointing to growing investor anxiety.

Adding to the market’s unease, the re-emergence of a “toxic market mix” is raising concerns about a potential bubble. This challenging environment is characterised by high levels of government debt, pervasive political instability, and the most substantial energy shock in recent history. Financial analysts suggest that these factors are creating a precarious situation for investors globally, urging caution as markets navigate these multifaceted pressures.

In other significant financial news, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has taken decisive action, ordering certain Northern Minerals investors to divest their holdings due to concerns over Chinese influence. Northern Minerals is an Australian critical minerals company focused on the development of heavy rare earth elements, essential for various high-tech applications. This intervention follows previous orders that were not fully complied with. The move underscores a broader global contest for critical mineral processing and magnet making, with the United States increasingly seeking to reduce reliance on China. Australian Strategic Materials, another Australian rare earths minnow, is noted as playing a role in America’s strategy to secure these vital resources. Treasurer Chalmers also affirmed the government’s recent budget contained “hard decisions and not handouts,” signalling a firm fiscal approach.