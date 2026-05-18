PLC Resources Commences Maiden Gold Drilling at Rochefort Prospect

PLC Resources Limited (ASX:PLC), a Western Australian mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and advancing high-value gold and copper assets in world-class geological settings, has announced the commencement of its maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Rochefort Gold Prospect. Located within the company’s Abbotts North Gold Project, approximately 35 kilometres north of Meekatharra in Western Australia’s Murchison region, drilling commenced on schedule on Monday, 18 May 2026, with the drill rig now actively turning on the first hole. This initial program marks a significant step in testing the well-defined gold anomaly at Rochefort.

The drilling initiative comprises up to five RC holes, totalling approximately 1,000 metres, specifically designed as an initial test of the Rochefort gold anomaly. Drilling operations are being conducted by Drillwest, with samples to be progressively dispatched to Intertek in Maddington for analysis as the program advances. PLC Resources anticipates receiving the first assay results during the third quarter of 2026, subject to drilling progress and laboratory turnaround times. Executive Director Simon Phillips commented that “Kicking off the drilling at Rochefort is a major milestone for PLC and the culmination of a methodical, evidence-led targeting process.”

Rochefort is considered a compelling target due to its geological characteristics and strategic location, approximately 20 kilometres north of New Murchison Gold Ltd’s (ASX:NMG) producing Crown Prince deposit. The prospect features a coherent, expansive gold-in-soil anomaly measuring approximately 400 metres by 350 metres, with strong potential for extension under cover. Previous high-grade rock chip assays of up to 11.7 grams per tonne gold have been returned from north-south trending quartz-hematite veins, complemented by peak soil values reaching 30 parts per billion gold. The mineralisation remains open along strike and under shallow cover, presenting clear scope for growth.