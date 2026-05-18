Maas Group Details Strong Operational Momentum and Strategic Financial Manoeuvres

Maas Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MGH) announced a comprehensive corporate update on May 18, 2026, detailing significant progress across its diverse operations and financial structure. The diversified industrial group, operating across construction materials, civil construction, real estate, and electrical infrastructure (JLE Group), also noted that its electrical division designs and manufactures mission-critical power distribution equipment for data centre, utility and infrastructure customers across Australia. The company reconfirmed its FY26 underlying EBITDA guidance, projecting a range of A$250 million to A$280 million, consistent with previous disclosures. Additionally, MGH provided an update on its A$200 million contract with Firmus Technologies for the 100MW Launceston AI Factory, confirming it is now approximately 35% complete and remains on track for delivery and commissioning within calendar year 2026.

Further strengthening its financial position, MGH reported that the sale of its construction materials business to Heidelberg Materials Australia for cash proceeds of up to A$1.703 billion is progressing well. This transaction is moving through regulatory approval processes and is anticipated to settle in the third or fourth quarter of calendar year 2026. The net proceeds from this divestment are earmarked to reinforce the Group’s balance sheet, reduce net debt, and support investment into its growth pipeline, including an increased focus on the electrical division’s activities associated with the Firmus partnership.

In a move to enhance capital flexibility, MGH and its syndicate of lenders, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, and Bank of Queensland, have agreed to upsize the existing syndicated corporate debt facility by A$450 million, elevating the total facility from A$730 million to A$1.18 billion. Concurrently, the company executed secured debt financing agreements related to a material land portfolio in the Western Sydney Aerotropolis precinct. Under these arrangements, MGH will provide up to A$625 million in secured debt financing to Bull Capital, a facility funded back-to-back through a non-revolving limited recourse debt facility with Metrics Credit Partners. The first A$320 million of the Bull Capital facility has already been advanced, with a similar amount drawn from the Metrics facility.