Gentrack Acquires Factor to Bolster Energy Pricing Capabilities

Gentrack Group Ltd (NZX/ASX: GTK), a company that provides mission-critical software solutions to the utility and airport industries globally, announced the acquisition of Prospero Energy Limited, trading as Factor. Factor, a New Zealand-founded SaaS business, specialises in on-demand energy pricing, enabling energy suppliers to manage risk, control margins, and launch products in volatile energy markets. This acquisition, completed on May 15, 2026, will integrate Factor into Gentrack’s utilities business, enhancing its g2 energy retail platform and reinforcing Gentrack’s leadership in the B2B energy retail segment.

The strategic acquisition addresses the increasing complexity of energy sales, driven by variable renewable sources and distributed generation, which demands real-time and flexible pricing. Factor’s platform utilises machine learning to price and manage commercial electricity contracts at scale, serving customers in Australia and the United Kingdom. Gentrack outlined key strategic benefits, including bringing advanced pricing and forecasting to its global customer base, accelerating market entry by retaining the Factor brand for standalone sales and fast deployment, and integrating Factor’s expert team, known for developing AI-driven energy technology.

The transaction involves an enterprise value of NZ$24 million, with a potential earn-out of NZ$10 million tied to growing Annual Recurring Revenues to approximately NZ$17 million within three years. Funded entirely from Gentrack’s existing cash reserves, the acquisition is expected to have limited revenue impact for FY26 but targets to be EPS accretive in FY28. Gentrack CEO Gary Miles emphasised pricing as a critical capability for retailer success, while Factor CEO Jessica Venning-Bryan highlighted the opportunity to leverage Gentrack’s customer relationships and global distribution to accelerate Factor’s growth and impact on energy pricing transformation.