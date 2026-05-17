Geopolitical Shifts Redefine Investment Risk

Amidst persistent geopolitical uncertainty, the investment landscape has presented unique challenges this year, testing the conventional wisdom that “bulls make the money” whilst bears sound smart. Pricing risk has proven particularly difficult, with higher-risk assets demonstrating resilience, while traditionally defensive assets have offered less protection than investors might expect. Damian Graham, group chief investment officer at Challenger, notes that an investor’s stage in their journey can materially alter their experience during market pullbacks. Challenger Limited is an Australian investment management firm, primarily focused on providing financial products and services for retirement.

A significant shift in perception is evident in the relative yields of Australian and US government debt. What once seemed absurd—Australia being viewed as a safer destination for capital than the US—is now reflected in bond markets. Before the global financial crisis, Australia’s higher bond yields made sense given its reliance on global growth and commodity cycles. However, the yield spread between Australian and US 10-year government bonds compressed significantly, even flipping by the end of 2010, and has oscillated since. Australia increasingly presents strategic positives, including leverage to critical commodities and a stable environment for long-term investments in areas such as artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Concerns surrounding government debt levels are growing globally, with few major economies well-positioned, though Australia is comparatively better placed than the US. Inflation expectations add further complexity; ongoing Middle East conflict impacts energy markets, highlighting Australia’s vulnerability to imported oil, contrasted with the US’s degree of energy self-sufficiency. Despite periods of bond price volatility at times exceeding that of equities, broader markets have remained relatively calm. Equity volatility indicators have not spiked significantly, aligning with research suggesting markets tend to absorb geopolitical shocks, with medium-term returns driven more by growth and inflation dynamics.

This cycle also reveals a less effective traditional “flight to quality,” as government bonds have offered diminished hedging against equity risk. This trend likely fuels growing investor interest in alternative hedges such as gold and silver, especially as questions persist regarding long-term implications of high sovereign debt. In this environment of shifting historical relationships and elevated uncertainty, one principle remains constant: the quality of earnings and the strength of borrower balance sheets are paramount across equities, credit, and bonds. These fundamentals underpin investor patience when markets behave unexpectedly.